A Star is born: 67's top scorer finds 'perfect fit' in Dallas

It has been an eventful week for Tye Felhaber: he earned his 100th point of the season, his Ottawa 67's clinched the conference title and he signed a contract with the Dallas Stars.

The winger has had an explosive final OHL season with the powerhouse 67's this year, where he is first in the league in goals with 56 and in the top five for points.

His determination was rewarded with what he said was multiple NHL teams trying to sign him before he decided to join the Dallas Stars on a three-year contract.

"They were just the perfect fit for me with their system," he said.

"With everything they want to accomplish, it was just right in my wheelhouse."

At 20, Felhaber is too old for the NHL draft, so signing on with an NHL team was an important next step to figuring out his future once his junior hockey days are over.

With Dallas, he's joining a team with top-end offensive players such as Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, John Klingberg and Alexander Radulov, but is third-last in the NHL in goals.

Felhaber said they like fast, skilled players and told him he'd have a good chance to make the team next season.

Dad paved the way

It all began for Felhaber on a pond near his hometown of Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa, where he said he developed his skills and love of the game.

Before long he was playing organized hockey and being coached by his dad.

"He was never really hard on me, he just wanted me to enjoy the game and have fun," he said.

"I think that's why i went so far in hockey."

Felhaber said he gave his dad the puck he used to get that 100th point.

On top of his game as the 67s charge towards the playoffs with east conference title in hand. All while the ink dries on his contract with the NHL's Dallas Stars. 9:27

Right now Felhaber said he's focused on the OHL playoffs.

He's never made it past the first round — and the team hasn't since 2012 — but is hoping he and the team can make it all the way to the national Memorial Cup tournament in Halifax in May.

The first round of the playoffs begins on March 22 for the 67s at TD Place.