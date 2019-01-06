2 vehicles break through ice on Mississippi Lake

Police are searching for an unknown number of missing people after two vehicles broke through the ice on Mississippi Lake early Sunday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police said one man was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia​, but they are unsure how many other people were inside the two vehicles.

Police responded to a report at around 3:45 a.m. about a vehicle that broke through the ice near Craig Shore. When police arrived at the scene, they found an all-terrain vehicle, with lights on, partially submerged in the lake.

While searching for occupants, police found another vehicle, which had been the subject of the original call, also submerged.

Police said they are investigating to find the number of people involved in the incidents.

The public is asked to avoid Mississippi Lake, police said.