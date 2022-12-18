Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

2 dead in head-on collision on Highway 50

Two men suffered serious injuries and later died after the collision in Lochaber-Partie-Ouest in the Outaouais.

Police say collision happened Saturday evening in Lochaber-Partie-Ouest

CBC News ·
Paramedics transport injured people to an ambulance after a two vehicle collision on Highway 50.
Part of Highway 50 was closed Saturday evening after the fatal collision. (SB/Radio-Canada)

Two people have died after a head-on collision early Saturday evening on Highway 50 in Lochaber-Partie-Ouest in the Outaouais.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said it received a call shortly before 6:15 p.m.

Officers at the scene determined it had been a head-on collision between the vehicles, the SQ told Radio-Canada.

Two men, who were in one of the vehicles, were seriously injured, said spokesperson Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre. They later succumbed to their injuries.

One person in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A section of Highway 50 was closed for part of the evening, but has since reopened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now