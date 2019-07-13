2 seriously injured in stabbing in Trenton, Ont.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a stabbing in Trenton, Ont., Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to reports of the stabbing on Front Street around 10:30 p.m.

Two men, ages 31 and 44, were taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries, police said.

The 24-year-old from Quinte West, Ont., was arrested shortly after the incident and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to police.

He was also charged with breaking and entering for the purpose of committing an indictable offence.

Police are continuing to investigate.