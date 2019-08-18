2 seriously injured after crash on Highway 7
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Ottawa's southwestern edge Saturday morning.
Both victims were taken to hospital by paramedics
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Ottawa's southwestern edge Saturday morning.
Ottawa paramedics said they responded to the rollover on Highway 7 between Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station roads at around 11:35 a.m.
Two adult were transported to hospital by police and paramedics.
One victim sustained life-threatening injuries, and the other was in serious condition.
Police are investigating.