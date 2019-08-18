Skip to Main Content
2 seriously injured after crash on Highway 7
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Ottawa's southwestern edge Saturday morning.

Both victims were taken to hospital by paramedics

CBC News ·
Ottawa paramedics took two people to hospital Saturday morning after a single-vehicle rollover. (CBC)

Ottawa paramedics said they responded to the rollover on Highway 7 between Dwyer Hill and Ashton Station roads at around 11:35 a.m.

Two adult were transported to hospital by police and paramedics. 

One victim sustained life-threatening injuries, and the other was in serious condition.

Police are investigating. 

 

