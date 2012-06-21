Skip to Main Content
2 injured after pickup truck collides with horse and buggy in North Stormont
Ottawa·New

2 injured after pickup truck collides with horse and buggy in North Stormont

The crash happened just after 4 p.m., when a pickup truck travelling westbound on Fairview Drive in Avonmore, Ont., struck the buggy, according to OPP.

1 horse dead, man and woman in their 60s rushed to hospital

CBC News ·
A file photo of a horse and buggy crossing sign. Two people were taken to the hospital after their horse and buggy was involved in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Avonmore, Ont., about 75 km southeast of Ottawa. (Erik White/CBC)

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a horse and buggy and a pickup truck in North Stormont Township.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m., when the truck travelling westbound on Fairview Drive in Avonmore, Ont., struck the buggy pulled by two horses, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A man and a woman in their 60s were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. One horse died in the crash, while another suffered serious injuries, said OPP.

Police have not said what factors might have contributed to the crash.

Investigators are on scene and Fairview Drive is closed to traffic, between County Road 43 and St. John Street as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Avonmore is about 75 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now