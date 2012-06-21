2 injured after pickup truck collides with horse and buggy in North Stormont

Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a horse and buggy and a pickup truck in North Stormont Township.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m., when the truck travelling westbound on Fairview Drive in Avonmore, Ont., struck the buggy pulled by two horses, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A man and a woman in their 60s were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. One horse died in the crash, while another suffered serious injuries, said OPP.

Police have not said what factors might have contributed to the crash.

Investigators are on scene and Fairview Drive is closed to traffic, between County Road 43 and St. John Street as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Avonmore is about 75 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.