Police investigating 2 overnight stabbings
Ottawa·Updated

Police are investigating two stabbings that happened within nine hours in downtown Ottawa overnight.

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating two overnight stabbings in downtown Ottawa, including this one near Rideau and William streets in the ByWard Market. (Radio-Canada)

The first stabbing occurred on Augusta Street near Lowertown at about 7:41 p.m. Monday.

A man believed to be in his 40s was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The second happened in the ByWard Market, near Rideau and William streets, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Two men believed to be in their 20s suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the trauma unit. Four people were arrested, police said.

Can't see the map above? Click here.

A third incident happened at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday near King Edward and Rideau streets.

Policie initially reported it as a stabbing but later corrected themselves, saying it was a disturbance that resulted in injuries.

All three incidents are under investigation.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story stated there were three stabbings overnight. Police later corrected themselves, saying only two of the three incidents were stabbings.
    Aug 20, 2019 8:39 AM ET
