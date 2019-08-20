Police investigating 2 overnight stabbings
Both incidents happened in downtown Ottawa
Police are investigating two stabbings that happened within nine hours in downtown Ottawa overnight.
The first stabbing occurred on Augusta Street near Lowertown at about 7:41 p.m. Monday.
A man believed to be in his 40s was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
The second happened in the ByWard Market, near Rideau and William streets, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Two men believed to be in their 20s suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the trauma unit. Four people were arrested, police said.
Can't see the map above? Click here.
A third incident happened at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday near King Edward and Rideau streets.
Policie initially reported it as a stabbing but later corrected themselves, saying it was a disturbance that resulted in injuries.
All three incidents are under investigation.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story stated there were three stabbings overnight. Police later corrected themselves, saying only two of the three incidents were stabbings.Aug 20, 2019 8:39 AM ET