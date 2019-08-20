Police investigating 2 overnight stabbings

Police are investigating two stabbings that happened within nine hours in downtown Ottawa overnight.

The first stabbing occurred on Augusta Street near Lowertown at about 7:41 p.m. Monday.

A man believed to be in his 40s was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The second happened in the ByWard Market, near Rideau and William streets, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Two men believed to be in their 20s suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the trauma unit. Four people were arrested, police said.

A third incident happened at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday near King Edward and Rideau streets.

Policie initially reported it as a stabbing but later corrected themselves, saying it was a disturbance that resulted in injuries.

All three incidents are under investigation.