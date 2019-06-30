2 beaches close due to high E. coli levels

Two beaches along the Ottawa River were closed Sunday after high levels of E.coli were found in the water.

Ottawa Public Health reported that E.coli levels at Westboro Beach and the Petrie Island river beaches exceeded the provincially established level.

SWIMMING: Britannia, Mooney's Bay, Petrie Island East Bay<br><br>NO SWIMMING: Westboro, Petrie Island River Beaches <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WithinArmsReach?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WithinArmsReach</a><br><br>More info: <a href="https://t.co/QY4eUSOfiu">https://t.co/QY4eUSOfiu</a> —@ottawahealth

The agency is warning people to not swim in the water there.

Mooney's Bay, Britannia Beach and the Petrie Island East Bay all remain open.