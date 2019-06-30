Skip to Main Content
2 beaches close due to high E. coli levels

Two Ottawa beaches were closed Sunday after high levels of E.coli were found in the water.

Ottawa Public Health closed Westboro Beach, seen here, and the Petrie Island river beaches Sunday after the agency found high E.coli levels in the water. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Two beaches along the Ottawa River were closed Sunday after high levels of E.coli were found in the water.

Ottawa Public Health reported that E.coli levels at Westboro Beach and the Petrie Island river beaches exceeded the provincially established level.

The agency is warning people to not swim in the water there.

Mooney's Bay, Britannia Beach and the Petrie Island East Bay all remain open.

 

