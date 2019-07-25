2 more engineering firm execs plead guilty in Gatineau bid-rigging case

Two more engineering firm executives pleaded guilty before a Quebec Superior Court judge Thursday in relation to a bid-rigging scheme that cost the City of Gatineau an estimated $1.8 million over five years.

André Mathieu, a former vice-president and associate of Cima+, has been sentenced to seven months under house arrest and another 15 months under curfew for his role in the scheme. He was also ordered to perform 140 hours of community service.

Claude Marquis, a former regional director for Genivar, now WSP Global, admitted to joining the scheme in 2005 and will be sentenced at a later date.

Mathieu and Marquis were charged last summer along with two other executives following an investigation by the Competition Bureau of Canada into bid-rigging on a total of 21 infrastructure contracts in Gatineau between 2004 and 2008.

The bureau found evidence that the firms conspired to divide contracts awarded by the city among themselves by fixing the prices they submitted when they bid on the projects.

In January, Dave Boulay, a director and assistant vice-president of Montreal engineering firm Dessau, pleaded guilty and received a one-year conditional sentence.

In June, Michel Famery, a former regional vice-president at Dessau, pleaded guilty and received an 18-month conditional sentence.