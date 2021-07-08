OPP search for missing man, child near Flinton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a 36-year-old man and a child seen travelling on an ATV near Flinton, Ont., on Wednesday evening.

Police say a missing persons report was filed around 10 p.m. Wednesday for Dwayne Phillips and eight-year-old Michael Rahm.

According to an OPP spokesperson, Phillips is a friend of Rahm's mother, who reported the two missing.

OPP helicopters, search crews and dogs have searched trails in the area of Concession Road 5 where the two were travelling on their ATV after leaving a residence on Flinton Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Phillips stands about five feet five inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with a medium build, and has short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, hiking boots with purple lace, and a black helmet.

Rahm was last seen wearing a black helmet, black pants, white camouflage boots with lights on them and black leather gloves.

Those with information are asked to contact the OPP's Lennox and Addington detachment.

Flinton is located approximately 100 kilometres northwest of Kingston, Ont.