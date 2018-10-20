Skip to Main Content
2 injured in fiery crash near Gatineau Park
Two people were taken to hospital after they were found inside a burning vehicle near Gatineau Park Friday night.

Police say speeding may have been a factor in the crash

Firefighters respond to a single-vehicle collision on Oct. 19, 2018, near Gatineau Park. (Radio-Canada )

The Gatineau Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Two people were found unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. (Radio-Canada)

The two people the vehicle were found injured and unconscious and were transported to a hospital in Gatineau's Hull district.  

Police said that speed may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

