2 injured in fiery crash near Gatineau Park
Two people were taken to hospital after they were found inside a burning vehicle near Gatineau Park Friday night.
Police say speeding may have been a factor in the crash
The Gatineau Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 10:30 p.m., police said.
The two people the vehicle were found injured and unconscious and were transported to a hospital in Gatineau's Hull district.
Police said that speed may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.