2 injured in fiery crash near Gatineau Park

Two people were taken to hospital after they were found inside a burning vehicle near Gatineau Park Friday night.

The Gatineau Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Two people were found unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. (Radio-Canada)

The two people the vehicle were found injured and unconscious and were transported to a hospital in Gatineau's Hull district.

Police said that speed may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.