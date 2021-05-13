Skip to Main Content
2 killed in Highway 401 crash near Cornwall

Two people were killed and a third person suffered life-threatening injuries when their vehicle veered off Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Vehicle left highway and hit the ditch Thursday afternoon

The fatal May 13 crash happened on Highway 401 between the Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue exits, OPP say. (CBC)

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the highway's westbound lanes between the Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue exits, said Ontario Provincial Police.

The initial investigation revealed the vehicle left the highway and hit the ditch, OPP said in a news release.

Two of the vehicle's three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The third person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

As of 6 p.m., a stretch of Highway 401 in both directions was closed near the scene of the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or captured it on their dashcam is asked to call Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

