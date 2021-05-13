2 killed in Highway 401 crash near Cornwall

Two people were killed and a third person was critically injured when their vehicle veered off Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the highway's westbound lanes between the Boundary Road and McConnell Avenue exits, said Ontario Provincial Police.

The initial investigation revealed the vehicle left the highway and hit the ditch, OPP said in a news release.

Two of the vehicle's three occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The third person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

#383- Please avoid McConnell Avenue between Ninth/Marleau Rd. and South Branch Rd due to a motor vehicle collision on HWY 401, resulting in heavy traffic being rerouted. <br>The on/off ramps to the HWY 401 are currently closed at McConnell Avenue. —@cwlpolice

As of 6 p.m., a stretch of Highway 401 in both directions was closed near the scene of the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or captured it on their dashcam is asked to call Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122.