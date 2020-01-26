2 dead at Gatineau mobile home park
Two people were found dead in a mobile home park Saturday morning, Gatineau police confirmed.
Scene sealed to allow investigators, forensics room to work
Paramedics and police entered a house on 2e Avenue Ouest in Gatineau and found two people who were later declared dead.
The crime scene has been sealed to allow investigators and the forensic identification services space to work.
Gatineau police aren't releasing more information at this time.
With files from Radio-Canada