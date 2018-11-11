No tap water overnight for residents of Thurso, Que.
Residents in Thurso, Que,. will be without tap water between Sunday evening and Monday morning because of maintenance work on the city's filtration plant.
Entire municipality will lose access to consumable tap water as of 11 p.m.
Residents in Thurso, Que., will be without tap water between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
The city, about 45 kilometres east of Gatineau, is completing maintenance work on the water system at the filtration plant.
The entire municipality will be deprived of water from around 11 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.
When service is restored, residents will be required to boil their water before consuming it.
The boil-water advisory will be in effect until further notice.