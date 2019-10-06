2 critically injured in Highway 50 crash

Two people were rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a head-on crash on Highway 50 Sunday in western Quebec.

The collision happened at around 1 p.m. near the town of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the driver of a truck left their lane and collided with an oncoming RV.

First responders stand near an RV that was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 50 near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., on Oct. 6, 2019. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

As of 5 p.m., Highway 50 was still closed between exits 233 and 239 for the investigation.

Safety on the two-lane highway between Gatineau and the Montreal area has been an ongoing concern, with the province of Quebec planning to install cable barriers upon a stretch of the highway closer to Gatineau in an attempt to reduce the number of collisions.

The SQ has asked Highway 50 drivers to slow down following a summer that saw two people killed and 18 injured.