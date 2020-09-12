Police investigating 2 fatal collisions in region

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 417 that occurred just after midnight on Saturday.

A man was declared dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist, who police aren't identifying, was travelling eastbound at the highway's intersection with Moodie Drive.

Officers are still determining the cause of the single-vehicle crash.

SQ investigating 2nd collision

In western Quebec, a person is dead after a car collided with an oncoming pickup truck on route 323, near the town of Notre Dame de la Paix.

The crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The car caught fire after the crash with the victim trapped inside.

The person hasn't been identified by police.

The two occupants of the truck sustained serious injuries and were transported to Hull hospital.

Sûreté du Québec continues to investigate.