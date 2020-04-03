2 of 3 emergency child-care centres close after staff fall sick

Two out of the three child-care centres for essential workers in Ottawa have had to close, the city says, after staff members got sick.

A worker at Esther By Child Care Centre started feeling ill on Wednesday, said Donna Gray, general manager for Ottawa's community and social services late Thursday.

The employee is still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test, she said. Esther By Child Care Centre will remain closed temporarily until the results come back, which may take up to two days.

Four families are affected by the closure.

Late Wednesday, the city announced Dr. E. Couture Child Care Centre had to close temporarily as well after a staff member started to feel sick earlier in the day.

That employee is also waiting for results. The closure of that centre affected nine families.

The families are in self-isolation until the test results come back, said Jason Sabourin, director of children's services in an email to CBC.

With two child-care centres closed, Ottawa is left with only a single daycare for essential workers: Centre Éducatif Tournesol.

The emergency daycares provide free child care for employees like doctors, first responders and other essential workers listed under Ontario's emergency order.