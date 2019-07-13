Skip to Main Content
2 beaches close due to high E. coli levels
Two beaches along the Ottawa River were closed Saturday after high levels of E.coli were found in the water.

Westboro Beach, Britannia Beach both closed Saturday

Ottawa Public Health closed Westboro Beach, seen here, and Britannia Beach after the agency found high E.coli levels in the water. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC )

Ottawa Public Health reported that E.coli levels at Westboro Beach and Britannia Beach exceeded provincially established levels.

The agency is warning people to not swim in the water there.

The Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island beaches remain open.

