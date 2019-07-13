2 beaches close due to high E. coli levels

Two beaches along the Ottawa River were closed Saturday after high levels of E.coli were found in the water.

Ottawa Public Health reported that E.coli levels at Westboro Beach and Britannia Beach exceeded provincially established levels.

SWIMMING: Mooney’s Bay, Petrie Island River Beaches, Petrie Island East Bay <br><br>NO SWIMMING: Britannia, Westboro,<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WithinArmsReach?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WithinArmsReach</a><br><br>More info: <a href="https://t.co/QY4eUSOfiu">https://t.co/QY4eUSOfiu</a> —@ottawahealth

The agency is warning people to not swim in the water there.

The Mooney's Bay and Petrie Island beaches remain open.