Sculpture moved to Sparks Street lookout

A large wooden sculpture that adorned the Garden of the Provinces and Territories for more than 30 years has been moved to a lookout at the end of Sparks Street to make way for the future victims of communism memorial.

Twelve Points in a Classical Balance by Vancouver artist Alan Chung Hung was commissioned by the National Capital Commission (NCC) in 1981, installed at the garden at Wellington and Bay streets in 1982 and refurbished in 2011.

It was moved to the lookout last week, the NCC said in an emailed statement, in an effort to beautify the site. It's located at the northern end of Bronson Avenue, right next to the Juliana Apartments.

The sculpture Twelve Points in a Classical Balance lies disassembled behind a fence at the Sparks Street lookout. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

"The site offers excellent views toward LeBreton Flats and holds an interesting location in the capital. This relocation project provided the perfect opportunity to review the entire site and to provide an attractive space for residents and tourists in the capital," the NCC's email reads.

The sculpture will be restored by an art conservator before its permanent reinstallation, and the NCC is hoping the weather will allow for that work to be done before the end of September.

The sculpture Twelve Points in a Classical Balance is being reinstalled at the Sparks Street lookout near the corner of Bronson Avenue and Sparks Street. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

The future Memorial to the Victims of Communism – Canada, a Land of Refuge will be built near the western edge of the Garden of the Provinces and Territories. The project is valued at $3 million and is funded equally by the federal government and Tribute to Liberty.

The planned memorial had originally been intended for the front lawn of the Supreme Court, closer to Parliament Hill, but drew criticism throughout 2015 until then Canadian Heritage minister Mélanie Joly asked for it to be moved.