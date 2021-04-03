Westboro residents mark year of showing thanks to front-line workers
People living on Tweedsmuir Avenue have made it a daily ritual
The residents of one Westboro street were creating quite a racket last week, though it's something they've done every day for the past year.
Every day at 7 p.m., Tweedsmuir Avenue residents have stepped out to the ends of their driveways with pots and pans, drums and other musical instruments in hand, making noise to show their support for the COVID-19 pandemic's front-line workers.
On Tuesday, families celebrated one full year of showing thanks, and weren't shy about making it known.
"The health-care workers who have been ... under the pressure, under the strain, I think that when they see things like this, they take a little bit of consolation," said resident David Chow.
People have come out to show their gratitude every day, Chow said, no matter what the conditions.
"I think the worst day actually may have been last week, with some of the rain we had. It was damp. It was cold. It was wet," said Josette Vaillancourt, another Tweedsmuir Avenue resident.
"But people bundled up and came out just the same. It hasn't mattered what the weather was, there have been people out every night."
Vaillancourt believes the daily commitment has fostered a stronger sense of community. Tweedsmuir Avenue residents have also gathered donations for the nearby respite centre, as well as for a local family shelter.
And while the cacophony is meant to show appreciation for front-line workers, Chow said it's also raised his own spirits when times were tough.
"I'm really proud of the community effort," he said. "I think that neighbours build neighbourhoods, and neighbourhoods build communities. And I'm really proud to be part of this."
With files from CBC's Andrew Lee
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?