Rural Ontario communities get $5.5M to help extreme weather cleanup

The Ontario government has pledged $5.5 million to help 22 small municipalities clean up after extreme weather battered them last summer, leaving flattened woodlands and damaged homes in its wake.

Don DeGenova, the mayor of Tweed, Ont., says $1.2 million of that funding is targeted to his municipality where thousands of trees were levelled by an EF2 tornado in July.

It comes after months of waiting and calls for support in the aftermath of the storm.

DeGenova said residents have been surrounded by constant reminders of the tornado and living under an "umbrella of fear" with concerns about flooding and forest fires.

"You see the downed trees and you start worrying about what's going to happen," he explained.

"If we can get in there and try to provide some type of assistance to help clear away some of that and give a sense of reassurance that we have things under control, it's going to go a long way in helping people."

Thankful for support

The province's announcement was made at Haid's Hideaway, a campground that was rocked by a tornado.

Owners Rob and Elizabeth Haid said they have spent more than $200,000 on cleanup already, trying to save last season and prepare for this one.

"We're just glad something's finally coming," said Rob. "It's been eight months."

The couple recently received a quote for $40,000 to turn a massive pile of splintered trunks they'd collected into wood chips.

Rob said he's not sure whether the campground will be able to tap into any of the provincial funding directly, but after months of silence he welcomed the good news.

Rob and Elizabeth Haid stand in front of a pile of trees and branches collected following the tornado that hit the campground they own near Tweed on July 24, 2022. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

"Even if it doesn't help with all the work and cleanup and bills that have to be paid, it lifts people's spirits a little bit," he said.

Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, described the announcement as significant, both in terms of the funding amount and the number of municipalities receiving help.

The dollar figure for each community was based on each request, he said, while some received all of what they requested, and others did not.

"I don't think this is a small amount of money, but even small amounts can go a long way, in terms of assisting with municipal budgets and the work that needs to be done," Smith said.

"I know that all the municipalities that have received money are grateful, and that they'll put that money to excellent use."

Funds will help clear roads, rivers

DeGenova said he wishes the federal government — which releases its next budget on Tuesday — would match the province's contribution.

Tweed's portion of the money will be used to remove trees that are clogging area rivers and roads, along with clearing debris at least nine metres back from homes where it presents a fire risk, according to the mayor.

Staff have already reached out to logging companies for quotes and the town will hold its first emergency planning meeting on Tuesday to figure out how to spend the money.

Tweed Mayor Don DeGenova said the community is grateful for the government support. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

DeGenova credited media coverage and Hastings—Lennox and Addington MPP Rick Bresee with helping the area secure support.

In a news release Bresee stated the funding will provide "peace of mind."

"Together, they withstood the ordeal of a natural disaster on their own doorstep, and we're taking action to ensure their future safety," it reads.

Along with cleanup, the one-time funding will be distributed among 22 municipalities to support forest regeneration to protect against future weather risks, according to a news release from the province.