Chain-reaction crash kills driver in Tweed, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of one of the three vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 7 north of Belleville Monday afternoon died at the scene.

According to a Tuesday morning news release, a 47-year-old man driving an SUV was waiting to turn left onto Varty Road just after 3 p.m. when his vehicle was struck from behind by another eastbound driver.

That impact forced his SUV into the path of a westbound pickup truck, which hit him, police said.

The SUV's driver was thrown from the vehicle, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him.

The other two drivers have minor injuries, police said.

The highway was closed in the area the rest of the afternoon and evening. Ontario's Transportation Ministry posted around 9:20 p.m. that it had reopened.

The crash happened about 50 kilometres north of Belleville and 170 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.