'Light of my life': Family mourns man killed in Hwy. 7 crash in Tweed, Ont.

Ron Guest, right, died in a head-on crash on Highway 7. He leaves behind his wife, four adult children and stepchildren, and four grandchildren. (Submitted by Chantal Burton)

An eastern Ontario family is mourning the loss of a grandfather who was killed in a crash on Highway 7 last week.

Ron Guest, 47, died on April 17 in a chain-reaction collision where police said an eastbound SUV waiting to turn left was rear-ended and pushed into oncoming traffic in Tweed Ont., approximately 170 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

His family told CBC the collision happened steps from their front door.

He's now being remembered as a man with an adventurous side who always looked on the bright side, even when facing challenging times.

"He was always wanting to help people, went out of his way, always made you smile," said Cheri Guest, Ron's wife. "He was the light of my life."

Guest said they had been together for nearly 12 years, each bringing two children to their blended family — a family that has grown to include four grandchildren.

Cheri Guest, right, called her husband 'the light of her life,' and someone who would always make her smile. (Submitted by Chantal Burton)

Passing on a love of vehicles

Ron Guest had been a truck driver for a number of years and loved tinkering with vehicles, taking them apart and putting them back together. He passed on his love of cars to his children and stepchildren, teaching them to drive and ensuring they knew every part of an engine.

It's a memory Chantal Burton, his stepdaughter, thinks about fondly. She said she was 14 when lied to her stepfather, telling him she knew how to drive, and then proceeded to splash him trying to back up in a wet field.

"I backed the car up and gave him a wash pretty good and he wasn't happy with me," she said with a chuckle.

Burton said both her father and stepfather planned to walk her down the aisle when she gets married in June. Now she intends to have a special flower in her bouquet in Guest's memory.

Her five-year-old is also grieving the loss of his "papa," with whom he shared a close bond.

"My son absolutely loves him. I actually had to print the picture off, put it in a picture frame, and my son's been sleeping with him since, every night," she said.

Family struggling

Ron Guest's death comes as the family has been struggling, living in a trailer on their property after their home was damaged by a tornado that ripped through the area near the end of July.

Cheri Guest said the living room window and roof of their home, which is more than a century old, were damaged by the intense winds.

She's also just beginning to get back into the workforce after finishing her training to become a personal support worker.

"I'm just angry, angry about everything that's happening," she said. "It's not fair."

The family has organized an online fundraiser to help Guest. They're also calling for a dedicated left and right hand turn lane onto Varty Road from Highway 7 to improve road safety on the highway so other families won't ever have to face a similar tragedy.

Ontario Provincial Police said they're still investigating the cause of the crash and couldn't comment on any potential charges.