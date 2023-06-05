Court dismisses TUPC's appeal to return to St. Brigid's

A panel of judges has dismissed an appeal by The United People of Canada (TUPC), which wanted to take back control of St. Brigid's church in Lowertown.

The judges have also ordered the group to pay $12,000 to cover the cost of the appeal.

In a five-page decision released Monday, the divisional court panel wrote there were a "number of problems" with TUPC's submissions, including that it "misread" the provisions of the Commercial Tenancies Act.

The panel also found TUPC's argument that the termination it received from the landlords was "deficient" ignored the fact the landlords issued the group two notices of default.

Patrick McDonald, who owns the property near the ByWard Market along with three other partners, alleged a deal for TUPC to buy the building collapsed because TUPC failed to make deposits totalling $100,000, according to court documents.

His sworn affidavit stated not making those payments, coupled with the $10,000 the group owed in rent and its failure to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance, entitled the landlord to terminate the lease.

The divisional court decision comes after Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery granted an application in September for the owners of the heritage property to evict the group, which has ties to the Freedom Convoy.

Gomery also ordered the controversial group to pay $58,000 in costs to the property owners within 30 days.

The panel of judges who reviewed her decision found TUPC failed to demonstrate she'd made a "palpable and overriding error."

Lawyer says TUPC owes $65K

Gordon Douglas, the lawyer representing the landlords, shared a copy of the decision with CBC.

He said he had not heard from TUPC as of Monday afternoon, adding his clients have only been able to recoup $5,000 so far.

With the added costs awarded for the failed appeal, the group now owes the landlords $65,000, according to the lawyer.

William Komer, one of TUPC's directors, indicated the group had not seen a copy of the court's decision, when contacted by CBC Monday afternoon.

Komer also said it would be "completely shocking" for their appeal to be dismissed, claiming it would go against "case law precedent."

Douglas said he's shared the decision with the building's owners, one of whom told him it was the "best news" she's had in a while.

"The owners of the property will be looking to the future on how best to make use of the property ... either as existing owners, or as interested parties in finding a new owner for the property," he added.