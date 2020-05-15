Skip to Main Content
Beauty at a distance: Ottawa's tulips amaze, even online
Ottawa·New

Beauty at a distance: Ottawa's tulips amaze, even online

Here's some of our best photos of this year's flowers so you can enjoy the Canadian Tulip Festival safely at home.

Canadian Tulip Festival is urging Ottawans to enjoy the festival virtually

CBC News ·
Orange tulips begin to open on May 14, 2020 in downtown Ottawa, with the spires of Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica in the background. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

If it were a normal year, Commissioners Park would be packed this weekend as the Canadian Tulip Festival winds to a close.

Tulips in cotton-candy pinks, sunny yellows and gem-tone reds are, after all, a welcome sight following a long, grey spring and two dull months of social isolation.

While some restrictions are beginning to relax in Ontario, health officials are still recommending that everyone continue physical distancing — which means staying away from crowds if you can (and wearing a mask if you can't).

CBC sent out some of our photographers to capture the spring buds at tulip hotspots around Ottawa this week. Here are some of the gorgeous views they captured, for you to enjoy as you stay home and stay safe.

Tulips light up Major's Hill Park across from the National Art Gallery in Ottawa on May 14, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Beds of pink tulips at Commissioners Park on May 14, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
A cyclist rides between a bed of pink tulips and Dow's Lake on May 14, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

WATCH: Tiptoe through the tulips with CBC Ottawa

The Canadian Tulip Festival is in full virtual swing, with all events held online this year because of the pandemic. Here’s a look at the blooms at Dow’s Lake and Major’s Hill Park. 1:18
Centre Block peaks out behind budding trees, tulips and daffodils on May 14, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Yellow and red flowers pop at Commissioners Park on May 14, 2020. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
The sun illuminates pale pink tulips at Major's Hill Park on May 7, 2020. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

 

