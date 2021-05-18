Ottawans 18 and older eligible for vaccines Tuesday

All Ottawa adults who are 18 and older are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Tuesday morning, as the province expands eligibility a week ahead of schedule.

People born in or before 2003 can book an appointment at a community clinic at 8 a.m., using the online provincial booking system or by calling the booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

"If appointments fill up quickly Tuesday morning, more appointments will become available shortly," said Ottawa Public Health (OPH) in a news release Monday. It advises people also ask local pharmacies about their vaccine availability.

"Everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one soon," reads the news release.

OPH said those next in line are youth 12 to 17 years old, who will be able to book vaccine appointments during the last week of May.

Ontario expects 2.2 million more doses of vaccines to arrive this week ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend. Among the additional doses is a shipment that was not supposed to land until next week, the province said in a news release.

The seven-day average of daily cases in the province fell to 2,352 on Monday, its lowest point since April 1.