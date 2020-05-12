Vast majority of Ottawa's COVID-19 cases now resolved

A new Ottawa Public Health report on COVID-19 shows the majority of people who once tested positive for the virus are now in the clear.

Ottawa Public Health said its latest data shows 70 per cent of confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far are listed as "resolved."

There are currently 1,692 people in Ottawa who have tested positive for COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) says in its Tuesday report.

Among them, 1,187 people are classified as resolved — in other words, cases where it's been 14 days since the first onset of symptoms and the individual is not in hospital, or cases where the person is reported to have recovered.

In the wider region there are more than 2,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while 1,760 of those cases have now resolved.

Ottawa reported Tuesday that seven more people died. Most of the people who have died from the coronavirus are older than 80. The total number of deaths in Ottawa now stands at 178.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit has the second-highest number of deaths in the eastern Ontario and western Quebec region, reporting 46 deaths on Tuesday.

An additional 23 people have died in other parts of the region which includes areas like Cornwall, Ont., Gatineau, Que. and Renfrew, Ont.

There are currently 22 ongoing outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, all but one are retirement or long-term care homes in the city. The residence with the highest number of cases currently in Ottawa is Carlingview Manor, where more than a third of residents have tested positive and 42 have died, according to Revera, the operator of the residence.

The residence with the second-highest number of cases is Montfort Long-Term Care Centre, where most residents have tested positive and 27 residents have died, according to OPH's latest report on institutional outbreaks.