OPH warns of tuberculosis risk at Ridgemont High School

Students and staff at an Ottawa high school have been warned they may have been exposed to tuberculosis earlier this year.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) announced Tuesday it's reaching out to some students and staff at Ridgemont High School in south Ottawa that they may have been exposed to the potentially serious infectious disease between early September and mid-November.

OPH is recommending they take part in tuberculosis testing at the school next week.

The agency said an unidentified person with active tuberculosis may have been around the school between Tuesday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Nov. 12.

OPH isn't aware of anyone who's currently infectious working or studying at the school.

Not always infectious

Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease that usually affects the lungs, causing coughing or sneezing that also spreads the bacteria.

It can also affect other parts of the body and cause other symptoms such as loss of appetite or weight, fatigue and fever.

It's possible for someone to have tuberculosis without it being active or infectious.

There is an information session scheduled at the high school at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with questions can also call Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-2424 ext. 24224.