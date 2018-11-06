TSB update on fatal mid-air crash in Ottawa

The Transportation Safety Board is holding a news conference to provide updates on a fatal mid-air collision between two small planes in Ottawa's west end on Sunday.

The collision between a Cessna 150 and a twin-engine Piper Cheyenne took place shortly after 10 a.m. over the community of Carp.

The Cessna 150 crashed in a wooded area near McGee Side Road, killing the pilot, who has not been identified.

The Piper plane landed safely at the Ottawa International Airport. The pilot told air traffic controllers he had been involved in a collision.