Driver killed in 2021 crash with train likely missed warnings initially: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada says a driver may have been focused on an upcoming intersection instead of the train crossing warning signs when they were struck and killed by a train last June.

The driver, who Ottawa police said was 28, was pronounced dead at the scene on Barnsdale Road near Eagleson Road in rural southwest Ottawa.

Two members of the train crew sustained minor injuries and an engineer's safety glasses protected them from crash debris, the TSB said.

The report, released Tuesday, said the Via Rail train heading from Ottawa to Toronto on June 30, 2021 approached the crossing from the north before the midday collision.

The crossing and signs leading up to it met regulatory visibility, sight line and warning time requirements, according to the report. That factors in a patch of trees next to the rail line.

The report also said the crossing's lights were lit for more than 30 seconds and its gate had been down for more than 15 seconds before the crash, and the train gave a warning horn blast about 10 seconds before.

A Transportation Safety Board of Canada overview of the fatal crash site. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

The driver was heading west to take his company van home on his usual route after his contracting company let workers off early ahead of the July 1 long weekend, the board said.

Visibility was good, the road was dry, the vehicle had no mechanical problems, and the driver was not using any electronic devices.

Crossing not always 'conspicuous'

The familiar route, the look of the crossing and the reduction in Via Rail traffic during the pandemic may have taken the driver's attention to the upcoming Eagleson intersection, the TSB said.

"During the (crash) simulation, the TSB noted that, once the crossing gates were fully down, they blended into the background, and that the bright daylight conditions diminished the conspicuity of the gate lights," it said.

"Consequently, the crossing gates and gate lights were not conspicuous from a distance, nor were they designed to be."

The board said the driver's approach speed and late braking suggests he only saw the warnings as he approached the stop line and tried to steer around the arms. The TSB said it ran tests suggesting he likely could have stopped and avoided the crash.

A Google Street View snapshot of the Barnsdale Road approach to the train crossing from June 2019. The patch of trees is to the right. (Google Street View)

The board doesn't assign fault with reports like these; it looks for transportation safety improvements or takeaways.

Drivers should always pay attention to visual cues when approaching rail crossings, according to the board, which pointed out the engineer's safety glasses likely saved them from serious injury.