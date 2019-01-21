Government taking decades in some cases to learn from TSB

The Transportation Safety Board – the agency in charge of protecting Canadians in the skies, the seas and on rail – is often ignored, with its recommendations taking decades to address.

The agency joined the investigation last week into the Westboro station crash in Ottawa that killed three people and cost some survivors their limbs.

The board won't issue formal recommendations in this case, it is acting only as a partner to Ottawa Police, but even when it does issue reports, its recommendations can languish.

Outstanding calls

As of last fall, there were more than 62 outstanding TSB recommendations that were more than 10 years old and 22 of those are more than two decades old.

The outstanding recommendations include calls to improve seaplane safety that date from the early 1990s and calls for better cockpit recorders from the Swiss Air disaster in 1998.

Kathy Fox, chair of the TSB, said they understand changes need thorough study, but these delays are simply too long especially when Transport Canada agrees there is a problem.

"We understand that some of these issues are tough issues and some are not to be resolved overnight," she said. "It shouldn't take 10, 20, years to address some of these issues when they agree with them."

She said they don't make recommendations lightly and they are aiming to prevent further disasters.

"Sometimes risk can be concerned high even on very occasional or rare events, because if they do happen the consequences would be catastrophic," she said.

A family member of a victim of the Swiss Air Flight 111 crash looks out over the Atlantic next to the memorial. The TSB made recommendations after this crash in 1998 that have not yet been addressed.

Minister defends department

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he understands why people want immediate change, but that is not always possible.

"Naturally whenever something happens people would like an instant solution. It does take time to look at very complex events like accidents," he said.

Garneau said they do their best to make improvements, but there are a lot of details to work through and he has faith in his department.

"We take every recommendation that comes from the Transportation Safety Board extremely seriously," he said. "I will tell you that we don't sit around sort of looking at these things or putting their recommendations on the shelf. We address them as rapidly as we can."

Consultation trap

Fox said they find the department can often get stalled in consultation, hoping to reach a consensus that might not be possible.

"They seem to be trying to achieve consensus from the stakeholders and the stakeholders don't always agree," she said.

And when Transport Canada has to work with other departments it can further stall the process again.

The Transportation Safety Board made several recommendations after the 2013 crash between a Via Rail train and a OC Transpo bus.

Most of those have not yet been addressed.