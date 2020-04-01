School trustee under investigation after confronting teen

An Ottawa public school board trustee is under investigation for allegedly harassing a teenage boy at a Nepean school yard for not abiding by physical distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee Donna Blackburn posted on Facebook on March 27 about a teen playing basketball for more than an hour, apparently alone.

"I have called by-law and will stand here until they come," Blackburn wrote in the post, which included a picture of the teen. "I will follow him home if I have to."

Blackburn posted this message on social media on March 27, 2020. (Facebook)

Late Monday, a statement from the board indicated it did not know all the details of the incident, "but we are very concerned about the allegations of racism and bias that this has generated."

The board has asked its human rights and equity adviser to investigate the matter, and said it's reached out to the boy's family to see if he's alright. OCDSB chair Lynn Scott has also asked Blackburn "whether she wishes to initiate any action to bring a resolution to this matter," according to the statement.

Blackburn could not immediately be reached for comment.

A troubling position for any parent to be in but <a href="https://twitter.com/KingKedroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingKedroe</a> did an excellent job standing up for his son. <a href="https://t.co/xfd09obFMd">pic.twitter.com/xfd09obFMd</a> —@J4Abdirahman

The boy's father, Matthew Kedroe, is calling for Blackburn to resign.

In a late-night Facebook post on March 27, Kedroe charged that, among other things, Blackburn came within two metres of his son — thereby failing to keep her own physical distance as per the COVID-19 rules. He also questioned why the trustee singled out his son when other people were also in the park.

"You decided to approach, take unsolicited pictures and speak with my son. Leaving others to walk their dogs, play soccer and play at the park," Kedroe posted. "I wonder why you might have singled him out? Was it because he was all alone or was it because he was … "

Kedroe did not finish the sentence, but implied Blackburn had singled out his son because he's black.

All <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> parks and their facilities, including playgrounds, are closed to the public. Walkthroughs are permitted. Practice <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PhysicalDistancing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PhysicalDistancing</a> & maintain minimum 2m distance from others. Groups or team activities are prohibited. More on City services: <a href="https://t.co/2N5KxLm55R">https://t.co/2N5KxLm55R</a> <a href="https://t.co/gsL7Yha6n8">pic.twitter.com/gsL7Yha6n8</a> —@ottawacity

While the guidelines for Ottawans to stay home and keep their physical distance from others have been in effect for about three weeks, the actual rules of what's strictly forbidden change frequently.

At its last council meeting on March 25, city officials said that all parks and sports fields would remain closed. But it wasn't until March 27 that the City of Ottawa explicitly stated that all city facilities, including park playgrounds, were off limits.

Authorities have asked that anyone who wants to complain about people not following physical distancing rules, which became more stringent last Saturday, call 311.