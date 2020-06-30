Trustee Donna Blackburn appeals sanctions for her remarks about Black teen

Trustee Donna Blackburn is appealing a code of conduct decision made by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) for her statements about a Black teenager.

The board voted in June to ban Blackburn from sitting on multiple OCDSB committees for six months and from attending the board's next budget meeting after she posted comments online about 17-year-old Styles Lepage playing basketball, which the board deemed "an act of anti-Black racism."

Blackburn had admonished Lepage in March for playing basketball at Neill Nesbitt Park in Barrhaven and not abiding by physical distancing rules. She also posted a photo of the encounter on Facebook and admitted to telling the Black teen that "people who do not care about the rules end up in Innes Road" meaning the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre.

Although she had previously apologized for her comments, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce described Blackburn's actions as "shameful" and "racist" and echoed the OCDSB's call for her resignation in Queen's Park

Blackburn could not participate in the board debate concerning her actions in June because of board rules. In her appeal document, her lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth argues she had an inherent right to tell her story to the board and to the public directly.

The father of Styles Lepage, 17, says the teenager sought out an empty basketball court to get some exercise by himself. (Matthew Kedroe)

She also asserts the sanctions against Blackburn were disproportionate to her conduct and that the current social and political climate unfairly influenced the board's decision to take disciplinary action.

"When combined with current events such as the story of Amy Cooper [the woman who called police about a Black bird watcher] and the tragic death of George Floyd, as well as troubling accounts of public education in Ontario disadvantaging Black students, the OCDSB undoubtedly feels pulled to take a strong public stance against racism," said the document.

It also states that "the Board's sanction of trustee Blackburn cannot become the OCDSB's symbolic atonement for all the wrongs suffered by racialized people at the hands of the OCDSB and Ontario public school system at large."

Hollingsworth also contends that the third-party investigation into Blackburn's actions, conducted by lawyer Zaheer Lakhani, was not even-handed and that Lakhani failed to provide the full context of her comment about Innes Road.

"Trustee Blackburn explained to the investigator both during her interview and in writing that her comment about Innes Road was made as a result of her past career experience as a practising social worker and her work with the John Howard Society and other organizations involving individuals of all races who were in conflict with the law.

Her life experience supports a view that people of all races who do not care about breaking rules or interacting with law enforcement may ultimately end up in conflict with the law," said the appeal document.

Earlier in the pandemic, when using park facilities like basketball courts was not allowed, the penalty for not abiding by social distancing rules was at worst a ticket issued by bylaw officers.

The board holds a special meeting on July 16 to consider Blackburn's appeal.