The nays Ave. it: Ottawa's Trump Avenue to keep its name

First the U.S. Senate, and now a quiet suburban street in Canada's capital: Opponents of Donald Trump have lost another vote, this time to erase the polarizing former president's name from Ottawa's map.

In late January, River ward Coun. Riley Brockington began polling residents of Trump Avenue in Ottawa's Manhattan-themed Central Park neighbourhood about a potential name change.

On Wednesday, Brockington announced via Twitter that the idea had failed to gain enough support among residents.

Of the 62 households on Trump Avenue, 42 responded to the poll: 21 for a name change, 21 against. The even split failed to meet the 32-vote majority necessary to move ahead with the process.

Last month, some of the residents who backed the name change told CBC they felt Trump's term as president, including January's attack on the U.S. Capitol, turned what had been a funny situation into an upsetting one.

Changing a street name in Ottawa also requires the approval of city council.