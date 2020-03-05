Cornwall, Ont., coronavirus quarantine set to end today

When Trudy Clement gets home later today, there will be a nice glass of wine waiting.

The Callander, Ont., woman has been under coronavirus quarantine with her husband at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont., since they and more than 120 other Canadians were evacuated last month from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

But that time in isolation is coming to an end. According to local health officials, those who've spent the past two weeks under medical observation in the eastern Ontario city will finally be cleared this morning to head home.

"I think their thinking is that the people that are travelling to Toronto — which is the furthest destination from here — will be the ones to leave first," Clement told CBC News Thursday.

"And then after that, it will be [those heading to] the Montreal and Ottawa airports, which are closer to here. And people who are getting independent rides."

Canadians who were quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess spent the following two weeks under observation at the Nav Centre, where they were subject to twice-daily medical checks. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

'Long time' without freedom

Clement spent two weeks stuck on board the Diamond Princess — a "luxury prison," as she previously described it — before boarding a plane chartered by the Canadian government.

When the plane touched down, she and the rest of her fellow evacuees began their unexpected stay at the Nav Centre, a hotel, conference and community centre on the shores of the St. Lawrence River that's previously been used by the federal government as an emergency shelter.

By the time she leaves today, Clement said, she'll have spent the past 30 days under some form of quarantine.

"That's a long time to not have your freedom ... to choose what you want to do or where you want to go," she said.

"I find myself wanting to sleep a lot of it, just to make the time go fast. I keep busy with walking. I'm a walker so I listen to my music and walk the hallways when the weather's bad outside."

Questions about self-isolation

While in quarantine, Clement heard about cases involving people testing positive in the Toronto area for COVID-19 and then — to contain the spread of the respiratory illness — being sent into self-isolation at home.

That was frustrating to hear, she said, given they were cooped up at the Nav Centre, even without testing positive.

"We would have liked to come to Cornwall and be tested right away — and with two negative tests, then sent home. Because being here for two weeks, it's like you're sitting here, waiting to get sick," she said.

That never happened — and in fact, according to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, none of the Canadians quarantined at the Nav Centre came down with the respiratory illness.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit says that no one came down with COVID-19 during the two-week quarantine at the Nav Cetnre. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

In a French-language interview with Radio-Canada, Roumeliotis said the departures are scheduled to begin Friday morning at 7 a.m.

Everyone is "very excited to go home," he said.

As for Clement and her husband, their plan is to catch one of Friday morning's buses to the Ottawa airport, rent a car, and then drive roughly 350 kilometres back to their home outside North Bay, Ont.

"We have very good friends who've left us a cold bottle of wine at our house. And so I'm going to have a glass of wine when I get home, and somebody else has made us a big Italian dinner," she said.

"And we're just going to enjoy being home for a few days, before we decide to do anything else."