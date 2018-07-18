New
Trudeau to visit mosque after Christchurch terror attack
Prime Minister Justin Tudeau is visiting the Muslim community in Ottawa Sunday after 50 people were killed in a terrorist attack at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Prime Minister will be at SNMC mosque in Ottawa for a private meeting
Islamic conference ups security, changes programming to help people cope
Trudeau will be at the South Nepean Muslim Community mosque in Barrhaven at around 6:30 p.m. for a private meeting with members of the congregation.
A spokesperson for the prime minister said the visit aims to show his solidarity with the Muslim community following the "senseless" terrorist attack in Christchurch.
Fifty people were killed and another 41 were injured in attacks at two mosques filled with worshippers Friday.
New Zealand's prime minister called it one of the country's "darkest days."