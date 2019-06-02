'Just 2 regular guys': Trudeau, Obama grab a pint at Ottawa brewery
'It was really just 2 guys kind of catching up over beer'
For Sophie Prescott, it was just a "casual hangout" at her bar — albeit one between two heads of state.
Former U.S. president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a beer at Ottawa's Big Rig Brewery Friday, after Obama touched down in the city earlier that day.
Prescott said Big Rig got a surprise call from the prime minister's office one day earlier, saying that Trudeau and a "special guest" would be visiting Friday.
"We closed the whole place down for them so they had some privacy," said Prescott, Big Rig's events and social media manager.
"But it was really just two guys kind of catching up over beer. It was really just all about friendship and making up for lost time."
Amber ale for the ex-president
Obama was in the city Friday, three years after his last visit in 2016, to give a speech at the Canadian Tire Centre about the world, politics and hope.
The pair were at the brewery's Kanata tap room for about an hour. Obama ordered a Canadian Amber, Prescott said Sunday, and Trudeau got the Alpha Bomb IPA.
They both seemed very happy to see each other, she said.
"I think it was more of them just being excited to sit with each other in a very casual environment just enjoying a beer," she said.
"They were just delighted to be able to be just two regular guys."
