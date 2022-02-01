Scenes from Ottawa as protest stretches into 5th day

For a fifth day, truckers and others protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions have occupied a section of downtown Ottawa, blaring horns and causing misery for nearby residents.

While many of the protesters who occupied the city over the weekend have left, a hardcore group demanding an end to the restrictions and the resignation of government leaders remains.

Ottawa police are facing pressure from residents and some politicians to move in and push the protesters out, but on Monday, Chief Peter Sloly said the police response so far has been a success.

Here are some striking images from the past five days in Canada's capital.

A protester gestures from atop a transport truck after arriving at Parliament Hill on Friday, Jan. 28. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Protesters bump fists on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 30. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Protesters on Parliament Hill sing O Canada on Sunday, Jan. 30. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

This drone image shows vehicles parked along the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway near downtown Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 30. Several routes in and out of the city's core were closed to traffic over the weekend. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Protesters adorned this Terry Fox statue in Ottawa with flags and signs on Saturday, Jan. 29, a gesture that was met with outrage across Canada. Soon after images of the statue started to circulate, people began donating to the Terry Fox Foundation, which raises money for cancer research. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

People surround the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial on Sunday, Jan. 30. The previous day, a protester was seen dancing on the memorial. Military leaders, veterans, politicians and ordinary people across Canada denounced it as an act of desecration. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A man who removed the tires from a pickup truck stands in front of the West Block on Parliament Hill on Monday, Jan. 31. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Police officers on horseback face Parliament Hill on Sunday, Jan. 30. (Daniel Bouchard/Radio-Canada)

Nathan (Jacko) Jack, an Australian living in Toronto, waves flags in front of trucks parked at Parliament Hill on Monday, Jan 31. He was one of the dedicated protesters staying behind after many others left Ottawa on Sunday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)