Truck fire closes section of Highway 401 in Kingston

Highway 401 eastbound is closed in Kingston after a transport truck caught fire early this morning.

A section of the highway between Montreal Street and Highway 15 is closed because of a large fuel spill, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The closure started at about 2:45 a.m.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is being sent to clean up the spill.

Heavy tow on scene. Large fuel spill. Fortunately NO injuries.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.