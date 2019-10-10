Skip to Main Content
Truck fire closes section of Highway 401 in Kingston
A detour is in place between the Montreal Street and Highway 15 exits in Kingston after a transport truck caught fire and spilled fuel overnight.

Part of the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Kingston. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Highway 401 eastbound is closed in Kingston after a transport truck caught fire early this morning.

A section of the highway between Montreal Street and Highway 15 is closed because of a large fuel spill, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The closure started at about 2:45 a.m.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is being sent to clean up the spill.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

