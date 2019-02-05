Truck driver not guilty in 2016 death of cyclist

The driver of a truck that struck and killed a cyclist on Laurier Avenue W. in 2016 has been found not guilty in her death.

Jahan’s brother drops his head and Conley who is standing shows not outward sign of emotion in court as Berg says Conley not guilty of dangerous driving causing death & criminal negligence causing death <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@faganl

Nusrat​ Jahan, 23, was stuck and killed on Sept 1, 2016, as she crossed Lyon Street in the Laurier Avenue bike lane. She was on her way to Willis College, where she was a student.

Steven Conley, 40, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Conley never testified in his own defence, but his lawyer, Dominic Lamb, told the court his client was stopped at a red light on Laurier Avenue W. at Lyon Street just before 8 a.m. before turning right and striking Jahan.

Lamb told Justice David Berg the Crown had failed to prove its case, saying his client's only mistake was failing to use his turn signal, which he described as a "minor offence" under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act.

The Crown's case was dealt a severe blow earlier in the trial when Berg tossed out most of the evidence of an Ottawa police collision investigator, who testified that Conley would have clearly seen the cyclist.

It was revealed in court that the police re-enactment of the crash contained major errors.

Crown prosecutor John Ramsay said Conley should nevertheless be convicted because he failed to wait until the green forward arrow turned to solid green before starting his right-hand turn.

"Conley made a decision that day that raises it to the level of criminal content," Ramsay said earlier in the trial.

"It is a tragedy, but the negligence goes beyond what's in the Highway Traffic Act."

Later that September, the city moved stop lines back at some intersections to create more space between bikes and cars.

A safety report commissioned by the city after the crash several recommendations, and specifically sought ways to deal with right-turn collisions on Laurier Avenue W.