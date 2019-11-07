Trucker charged with watching TV while behind the wheel

A trucker has been charged with distracted driving after being spotted watching TV on a dash-mounted screen while driving on Highway 401, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Const. Shannon Cork said the Lennox and Addington detachment of the OPP received a report of a westbound transport truck "swerving all over the road" near Greater Napanee around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Cork said the caller observed that the truck driver was watching a screen.

OPP officers pulled the vehicle over near the Napanee exit.

The 38-year-old driver is facing one charge under the Highway Traffic Act for driving with a visible display screen. The offence comes with a $615 fine.

OPP no longer releases the gender of people charged with offences, or crime victims.

In Ontario, it is illegal to use hand-held devices such as cell phones or tablets while driving, or to view display screens for reasons unrelated to the task of driving, except when parked or to call 911.

Hands-free devices can be used in limited circumstances — for example, if they're mounted to the vehicle and the "hands-free" function is activated.