Truck driver killed in Highway 7 crash

A transport truck driver is dead after their vehicle rolled down a steep embankment on Highway 7 Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred west of Carleton Place, Ont., just before 1 p.m.

The collision resulted in several downed hydro lines in the area, which OPP say initially hampered efforts to reach the driver. Emergency crews had to wait for the lines to be shut off before approaching the scene.

As of 5:30 p.m., Highway 7 was still closed between Ferguson Falls Road and Tatlock Road. It's expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Plan an alternate route between Carleton Place and Perth, as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy7</a> will be closed west of Carleton Place for an extended period. Transport left Hwy7 and rolled down steep embankment. Recommend to use Wolf Grove Rd and Tatlock Rd as the detour. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> ^bd <a href="https://t.co/arE0S46vWr">https://t.co/arE0S46vWr</a> —@OPP_ER

Police recommend that motorists use a detour on Wolf Grove Road and Tatlock Road to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver's name has not been released.