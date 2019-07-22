Man charged with attempted murder after truck smashes into Belleville home

A man is facing charges including attempted murder and impaired driving after a transport truck cab crashed into a townhouse in Belleville, Ont., Saturday morning.

Belleville police arrested the 40-year-old man at the scene as firefighters evacuated the residential building. One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The red and white truck also crashed through a chain-link fence and struck a minivan before smashing into the home's brick wall.

The man was originally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault with a weapon, but after further investigation police laid two counts each of attempted murder and uttering threats, as well as one count each of impaired driving and breach of recognizance.

The accused's name has not been released to protect the identity of the victims, police said.

The driver was scheduled to face a bail hearing on Monday afternoon. Police continue to investigate.

Some residents of the building remain homeless due to the damage, as engineers continue to assess the building.