Truck driver charged with careless driving in collision with school bus
The driver of a transport truck that rear-ended a school bus on Wednesday morning has been charged with careless driving.
The collision happened on Highway 34 just north of Vankleek Hill, Ont. around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The 51-year-old truck driver from Toronto was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act, according to an Ontario Provincial Police news release.
The driver of the bus was air-lifted to a hospital in Ottawa and four children were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Nineteen other children were taken to local hospitals in another bus as a precaution.
The bus was on its way to Pleasant Corners Public School when the collision happened, according to the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSC).