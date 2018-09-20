Truck driver charged with careless driving in school bus crash

The driver of a transport truck that rear-ended a school bus near Ottawa on Wednesday morning has been charged with careless driving.

The collision happened on Highway 34, just north of Vankleek Hill, Ont., at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A 51-year-old truck driver from Toronto was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act, according to an Ontario Provincial Police news release.

The driver of the bus was airlifted to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus for treatment, and four children with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospital in land ambulances, OPP said.

Nineteen other children were taken to hospital in another bus, as a precaution.

The bus was on its way to Pleasant Corners Public School when the collision happened, according to the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB).