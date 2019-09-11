Skip to Main Content
Montreal truck driver charged in fatal July Highway 401 crash
Ottawa·New

The driver of a transport truck has been charged in the death of 29-year-old woman in a seven-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in July.

The incident left 1 woman dead and 3 people injured

CBC News ·
A 40-year-old man from Montreal has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Elizabeth Morgan, of Enterprise, Ont., was killed in the July 12 crash, which happened on the highway's eastbound lanes in Tyendinaga Township, east of Belleville.

Seven vehicles, including a transport truck, were involved in the collision.

Three other people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the incident. 

 A 40-year-old man from Montreal was arrested Sept. 8 and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.  The man charged was the driver of the transport, according to Lennox and Addington County OPP.

He appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee for a bail hearing Monday.

