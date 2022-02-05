Truck convoy to see more officers, fewer protesters in 2nd weekend

The latest protest developments:

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says it's time for occupation of Ottawa to end.

The University of Ottawa vaccine clinic is closed for the weekend.

City council will hold a special meeting on Monday.

The second weekend of the truck protest in Ottawa will look different than the first, according to police, with more traffic controls and officers and fewer protesters.

Downtown will remain a risky place to be, however, and police are asking everyone to avoid the downtown core if they can.

An Ottawa professor who studies collective violence also warns that there will be a tone shift this weekend with fewer families and people concerned about vaccine mandates among the crowd.

Protesters' numbers dropped to a couple hundred during the week from what police estimated was around 8,000 people the first weekend. They anticipate the protest will get a bump over the weekend of about 300 or 400 trucks and about 2,000 people on foot.

Some protesters have set up an encampment in Confederation Park, using a wooden shack, a large stockpile of wood and a tent. Barbecues have also been seen in the downtown core, offering food to protesters.

After urging from police and politicians, many who'd planned counter-protests decided not to in the end to avoid the risk of confrontation. Police had initially expected around 1,000 counter-protesters.

Some of those joined Joel Harden, the NDP MPP for Ottawa Centre, in a town hall Friday night that instead directed energy to community support for the city's residents.

"When I hear people talking about the high price of housing, lack of employment, how much people suffered in the last two years. I feel that and we empathize with that," Harden said.

"What we do not empathize with are people shutting down our communities or attempting to make other people not feel safe."

Harden and a few city councillors have committed to walking the city's residential streets to patrol for bad behaviour and accompany those who feel unsafe walking.

Police Chief Peter Sloly said in a Friday news conference police are moving to isolate and contain people inside the "red zone" on Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill.

The City of Ottawa has announced the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will be reduced to two lanes in each direction because of the demonstration with more bridge and highway ramp closures possible.