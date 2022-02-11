Concerns in Ottawa about school protests, more weekend crowds

A young child wrapped in a Canadian flag plays soccer in front of police officers during the ongoing protest in Ottawa Feb. 9, 2022. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)

A third weekend of protest in Ottawa could again bring a renewed wave of people and vehicles to the city, according to the city's police chief.

Crowds have been larger and louder the past two weekends, with numbers dropping off during the week. Chief Peter Sloly told reporters Thursday that could happen again but unlike last weekend, police didn't have estimated numbers.

"We expect that many demonstrators are considering coming to the city this weekend. Please do not come," he said.

"For those of you that are planning to come here and commit offences, don't. There will be accountability for any unlawful criminal activities."

Durham Police officers make their rounds of Ottawa's protest on foot Feb. 10, 2022. They're one of seven municipal police forces to come to the city to help. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Twenty-five arrests have been made by police for charges both directly related to the protest, such as mischief and bringing in fuel, and indirectly for people at the protest, such as driving while disqualified.

Ottawa police have said they're also taking down information to act on later when a situation is too volatile to make an arrest. They've requested help, saying it would help end what they call an occupation more quickly.

While Ottawa police said negotiators managed to convince the drivers of 25 trucks to leave the city on Thursday after their latest warning, 400 trucks remain illegally parked on streets in the core.

WATCH | How downtown Ottawa looked on Thursday:

Here’s a bird’s-eye view of downtown Ottawa on the 14th day of the protest Duration 1:43 The protest against COVID-19 restrictions stretched into its 14th day Thursday, with trucks still blocking major roads in Ottawa’s downtown core. 1:43

The protest's motivations have been shifting, but common causes include the end of COVID-19 rules and a dislike of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Message from a school board

This week also saw more protesters outside of Ottawa's downtown, with a new camp set up in a parking lot on Bronson Avenue near Heron Road and traffic disruptions around the main airport.

Protesters also held signs supporting the protest outside Centennial Public School in Centretown on Thursday.

They got out of their cars and approached the school's fence at recess, said Ottawa-Carleton District School Board spokesperson Darcy Knoll in an email. After a brief conversation with a staff member at the school, he said they left.

WATCH | Some of what happened in Ottawa Thursday:

Police struggle as Ottawa protesters employ new tactics Duration 2:04 Ottawa police struggle to maintain control as protesters and their supporters employ new tactics and fortify a new supply camp. While on Parliament Hill, Conservatives soften their support and the federal government is pushed to find a solution. 2:04

In an email to parents and the media, the board said it was aware of posts on social media suggesting protesters might start driving past schools. Staff will be ready to shelter in place if there are safety concerns, it said.

"This idea is unacceptable. Schools are places for learning, and the safety of students and staff should not be threatened," the statement said.

It went on to say the board had heard of efforts to plan a province-wide school walkout in support of the protest on Friday. It said it was not aware plans for this in Ottawa.