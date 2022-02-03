Downtown protest organizers stick to message: All COVID-19 mandates must end

Protesters who remain in downtown Ottawa maintain they won't switch gears and leave the capital until politicians reveal a clear plan for the end to all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, organizers say.

At a news conference inside an Ottawa hotel Thursday, the co-organizer of the "Freedom Convoy 2022" fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, Tamara Lich, said vaccine mandates do more harm than good.

What began as a protest against "the federal government's restrictions on trucker freedoms," has transformed, she said.

"Our movement has grown in Canada and across the world because common people are tired of the mandates and restrictions in their own lives," said Lich.

The news conference was the first time organizers spoke publicly since they arrived in Ottawa, launching a protest that has now lasted almost a week.

Reporters were not permitted to ask questions of Lich. The lawyer for the convoy did answer two questions regarding the status of the more than $10 million raised in a fundraiser on the GoFundMe website.

Funds were put on hold Wednesday as GoFundMe checked whether the use of the money complied with the company terms of service and all applicable laws and regulations.

The lawyer said the group submitted additional documentation to GoFundMe and he expects the company will soon release the rest of the funds.

Lich, described at the news conference as "the spark that lit this fire," has ties to the federal Maverick Party with roots in Alberta separatist circles.

She described participants in the demonstration as "average" but tired of "being disrespected and bullied by our government."

"No one from the federal, provincial or municipal government has spoken directly with us," she said.

Trucks are seen parked on a downtown Ottawa street on Thursday, the seventh day of the demonstration. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Protesters say they won't stay longer than necessary

Lich assured residents the protesters "have no intentions of staying one day longer than necessary."

"Our departure will be based on the prime minister doing what is right," she said.

Former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford, who said he spoke out publicly against vaccine mandates before resigning from the force, said the movement has no link to those charged by police for property damage.

He said organizers have communicated with local police since early last week, and mentioned they have tried to help clear snow in the area of the protest.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly has said police have been "dogged" and "patient" in their negotiations with the protest organizers, as well as some individual truckers.

"We have very little ability to negotiate with all aspects of the demonstration. There are multiple stakeholders and players and organizations involved in this," Sloly said in a Wednesday press conference.

"Many of whom had no intent, despite our best efforts to engage in any form of communication, co-ordination, never mind negotiation."