Ottawa police might need military aid to end downtown occupation, chief says

Ottawa's police chief says policing alone might not solve the ongoing, volatile occupation of the city's downtown core that has lasted for nearly a week, and military aid might be necessary.

"This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue," Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said in a briefing to city councillors Wednesday afternoon.

"I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this."

People across the country, as well as from other countries, have brought their frustrations with government response to the pandemic — all levels of government — to the nation's capital.

The risks will increase the longer the demonstration persists, said Sloly, but clearing protesters out of the city comes with its own risks. He also said police can't block access to the city.

"There is no lawful authority to seal a city, there's no practical capability to seal a city of this size," Sloly said, adding he'd need a police force of 50,000 officers to even attempt it.

He repeated that other options are on the table, including the potential need for military aid.

The chief also mentioned similar protests happening across the country and around the world.

"What happens here affects there and what happens there affects here," he said, referencing attempts to contain a trucker blockade in southern Alberta.

"They were not effective and they created additional ... potentially life-threatening safety issues," Sloly said.

WATCH: Ottawa police chief suggests policing might not be the solution:

‘There may not be a police solution to this demonstration’ Duration 1:18 Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says the hostile and volatile nature of the convoy protest means local police may be unable to bring it to an end without national assistance. 1:18

Worries about response in Alberta

Police efforts there resulted in dangerous collisions, immediate refilling of the spaces that were cleared, and vehicles driven at officers, he said.

The force is now aware of a significant contingent from the U.S. funding and participating, while police work to thwart those efforts.

With that context, Coun. Catherine McKenney, who represents the downtown Somerset Ward, asked the chief if the RCMP can take over management of the Parliament Hill occupation and have Ottawa police focus on the effect on residents.

"Residents downtown have been abandoned during a national crisis and an occupation of our city," McKenney said.

Sloly said a transfer of the lead organization was not possible, but Ottawa police are in the process of moving to support Ottawa's neighbourhoods.

Trucks line Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday. The occupation has lasted nearly a week. (Alexander Behne/CBC/Radio-Canada)

City, police searching for monetary support

Acting deputy chief Trish Ferguson says several hundred trucks are still in the city, and those who remain are a highly volatile group.

The crowd is smaller than the thousands estimated on Saturday, but police intelligence suggests the occupation is expected to swell this coming weekend.

Though some streets have reopened — one example being the interprovincial Chaudière Bridge — Ferguson says the remaining demonstrators intend to continue to shut streets that are currently closed.

In anticipation of the coming snow, Ferguson said barricades are going up along those streets where snow removal vehicles had previously blocked them off.

This is costing both the police force and the city, and Ottawa Police Services Board Chair Diane Deans said council has had conversations about suing GoFundMe, but that legal process would take time and a faster solution is necessary.

She also posited a federal relief package be considered for businesses that have been forced to stay closed this week, as well as others impacted by the demonstrations.

Blair Dunker, the police board's chief administrative officer, says costs of the protest have already totalled more than $3 million and counting.

For context, she says Canada 150 celebrations cost $1.44 million and an average Canada Day costs around $620,000.